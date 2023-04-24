BOOX Tab Ultra Recognized as Winner of iF Design Award 2023

BOOX Tab Ultra has recently received a prestigious iF Design Award 2023. It has bagged the honourable award by impressing nearly 133 jury members and professionals worldwide. Ultimately, it has stood strong amidst 11,000 nominees from 56 countries to win the award fair and square. So, what characteristics made BOOX Tab Ultra a total showstopper in the iF Design Award 2023? Let’s find out:

Design Idea

BOOX Tab Ultra is exclusively designed with E ink displays to offer the same authentic feel as printed paper. Besides their incredible outlook, BOOX Tab Ultra also offers perfect readability and good battery life. In fact, it’s designed beyond the traditional E-ink displays for greater productivity and innovation. You can also stay assured of higher refresh rates of the E Ink screen. With these incredible technical breakthroughs, BOOX Tab Ultra is currently at the top of the entire consumer electronics market.

Form Factor

With its sturdy body and modern outlook, BOOX Tab Ultra promises you to deliver a seamless form factor. Whether it’s the compact body created with aluminum or the classic black color, it has got everything you can ask for. Furthermore, the slim bezel and the 10.3 display add in that phenomenal A5 paper display. It prevents you from suffering from eye fatigue, even when your screen time is a little more.

Speaking of its neatness and precision, the back of the BOOX Tab Ultra has an anti-fingerprint coating for a clear posterior. As for additional accessories, you get a magnetic 2-in-1 Keyboard Cover for better protection.

Usability and Efficiency

Tab Ultra is secured with incredible usability, so you can read, take notes, and multi-task simultaneously. It is created with an in-built NeoReader app; you can quickly get excellent compatibility with different formats of ebooks and documents.

BOOX Tab Ultra comes with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You can access notepads with a stylus and eraser on the back. The tablet also allows you to install any third-party application when necessary. So this adds up to your highly-efficient workflow.

Innovation and Differentiation

For a smoother and better experience, BOOX Tab Ultra is integrated with Super Refresh Technology. Whether you want HD mode or Ultrafast, you can choose four refresh modes for the best outcomes. Furthermore, the tablet has a 16MP rear camera for quick scanning, OCR functions, and compatibility with other applications.

Authentic Design

BOOX Tab Ultra has taken inspiration from the iconic pencil eraser. This means you can easily attach the magnetic stylus on the side and the eraser function on the back for an authentic pencil eraser experience. Whenever you find any issues, you can press the button against the screen and fix the mistakes.

Environmental Impact

We already know how paper is scarce and has been responsible for emitting 100,000 times more CO2 than ebooks. With such effects, there’s no doubt that ebook readers contribute to lesser CO2 emissions and hence a healthier environment. Being an ePaper tablet, Tab Ultra can encourage less real paper use and more digital use. Also, it’s secured with rechargeable Li-ion batteries to promote a reduced carbon footprint and negative environmental impact in the long term.

Technical or environmental, BOOX Tab Ultra has dominated both worlds for a deserving win!

