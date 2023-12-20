First look at the Oynx Boox Note Air 3 e-note

Onyx Boox is now shipping out its latest e-notebook, the Note Air 3. This is a tremendous upgrade from the Note Air 2, but not that great if you already own the recently discontinued Note Air 2 Plus. This device has a black-and-white e-paper display, suitable for people who want a traditional e-paper and drawing experience. The Note Air3 is now available for purchase at the Good e-Reader Store; it comes with a free magnetic case and the Boox Pen 2 Plus stylus for $399.99

The Note Air3 boasts a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen with a resolution of 1404×1872 with 227 PPI, offering a crisp reading experience while minimizing eye strain. It features a screen that is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It comes with warm and cool lighting, with slider bars allowing users to craft their preferred illumination levels.

The colour scheme is black on the front of the bezel and the back plate. The bezels are very slim around all three sides but have a ledger design since this is where the battery is. There are no physical buttons of any kind on the Note Air 3.

Underneath the hood are a Qualcomm 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you need additional storage for your books, PDF files, audiobooks or manga, an SD card can have an extra 1TB. There are dual speakers for audiobooks, podcasts and music; the sound is excellent for an e-note. However, if you like headphones or earbuds, you can connect them via Bluetooth 5.0. There is WIFI to connect to the internet, and it has a USB-C port for transferring data or charging. It is powered by a 3700 mAh battery. The dimensions are 226x193x5.8mm and weighs 430 g.

Running on the Android 12 OS, the Note Air3 gives access to numerous apps for note-taking and reading. Managing files is easy with built-in BOOXDrop and Onyx cloud. BOOXDrop allows unlimited file transfers for easy sending and downloading. With Onyx Cloud, you can securely sync and access your notes across all your BOOX devices, ensuring your files are always safe and available when needed. It also preinstalled Google Play so that users can download millions of free and paid apps.

Equipped with the latest firmware, the Note Air3 comes preloaded with the game-changing Smart Scribe feature, empowering users to refine their note-taking skills effortlessly. With this innovative addition, users can annotate books with handwritten notes and seamlessly transform them into perfect shapes, highlights, underlines, or even easily erase their handwriting.

Furthermore, the Note Air3 features a more realistic handwriting experience. It also offers comprehensive note-taking tools, including keyword search to find relevant notes instantly, converting handwritten notes into editable text, and seamless integration with related files or websites for quick reference.



