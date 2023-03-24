Latest Onyx Boox update introduces several new features

Onyx Boox has started to roll out a new update which it said is going to be applicable for the following devices – Tab8, Tab10, and Tab13, Note 5+, Note X and Note X2, Nova5, Nova Air C, and Max Lumi2. As ITHome reported, the update will be made available for more devices in the future.

Here is all that the BOOX OS 3.3.2 firmware upgrade brings along.

Color highlight and line operation

Users will be able to press and hold the text to draw lines as well as select a color for highlighting.

Allowing scrolling and page-turning operations using physical button

Long pressing on an app will let users have several optimization options, which include the option to switch to the display setting as well. Besides, users will also be able to set the side key to scroll the page to perform the page-turning operation.

Introduces the global image smoothing option

The update will also let users to long press an app and select optimize and click on the color option. Thereafter, users will be able to open the image smoothing button for the change to take effect.

Adding a handwritten note template

Post the update, users will be able to click on the template, set the template, and select the template as per the requirement.

New text note for writing

Writing notes is going to be easier post the update as all that users will have to do is click to add notes, select text notes, and then begin writing.

Access to Baidu Netdisk and Nut Cloud file import service

The update will allow users to have direct access to Baidu Netdisk or Nutstore. Users will be able to select the file they need and download the same on their devices.

Apart from these, there are a few other changes that the update brings along. Those include the addition of a new “never” option that will let the Tab series of devices to get into automatic hibernation. Besides, the update also introduces workspace in some models as well as side gestures in Boox e-reader devices.

Then there is the RTL reading mode that the update comes with besides expanding text translation from 3,000 to 30,000 words. OCT too has been increased from 10 times to 300 times while cloud space has seen an increase from 5G to 10G.