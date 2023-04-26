Onyx Boox is launching the Tab Ultra C with Kaleido 3 color e-paper on May 15th

Onyx Boox has just announced its first device of 2023, a doozy. The Tab Ultra C is a 10.3-inch digital note-taking device and ebook reader employing the latest generation colour e-paper, E INK Kaleido 3. Tab Ultra C represents a significant milestone, their first device to incorporate the cutting-edge Kaleido 3 colour E Ink screen technology. It delivers a high resolution of 300 PPI for black and white and 150 for displaying an extensive palette of 4,096 colours. The screen also features the innovative E Ink ComfortGaze front light technology, designed to optimize viewing comfort during daytime and nighttime use.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C features a 10.3-inch E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper screen, and it uses the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 panel, which should keep things snappy. The B/W: 2480 x 1860 (300 PPI) Color: 1240 x 930 (150 at PP). The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a warm and cool light system, allowing users to read in low-light environments or at night.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Advanced Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is more storage found on most e-notes or e-readers currently on the market. Moreover, it has an SD card with an additional 1TB of storage. There is a G-sensor for Auto Rotation, making it easy to flip from portrait mode to landscape mode. Landscape works well for split screen view or using the optional keyboard to write using the new Onyx Writing tool. On the rear of the device is a 16MP Rear Camera with OCR. The power button is used for putting the device to sleep, but it also has a fingerprint scanner for added security. USB-C is used to transfer data to your Tab C and also for charging. Dual speakers will provide ample audio for playing games, listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts. It also has Bluetooth for wireless headphones or earbuds if it’s late and you want to avoid blasting the speakers. Power is provided by the 6,300mAh Li-ion Polymer battery, which should be suitable for a couple of weeks. The dimensions are 225 x 184.5 x 6.7 mm and weigh 480g.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is running Google Android 11, and the Google Play Store is preloaded, so users can sign into their accounts and download millions of free and paid apps. Onyx is employing their super refresh system on this model, which should keep app performance faster than their competition.

Tab Ultra C’s native support for 24 digital formats allows direct and colourful note-taking on any supported document without conversions, with seamless syncing across all your devices. The built-in Notes app also boasts many handy tools to inspire creativity, foster deeper thinking, and enhance productivity.

The Pen2 Pro stylus is included in the standard package, featuring an eraser function on the back that enhances usability while taking handwritten notes. What’s more, you can add the magnetic 2-in-1 Keyboard Cover as an accessory, providing added protection while also serving as an external keyboard when connected via pogo pins on the side of the device.

It comes preloaded with its latest firmware, including new features such as integrated third-party cloud storage, text note capabilities, and additional link options. By binding third-party cloud storage, you can access your ebooks and files with more convenient reading data syncing while minimizing power and CPU usage. In the handwritten notes, you can insert links to related information and enable efficient management of your knowledge network with just a few taps.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C will be shipping out on May 15th and can be pre-ordered from the Good e-Reader Store. The free Pen 2 Pro stylus has an eraser and a magnetic sleep cover case for $599.99. The optional case with a full keyboard is an additional $109.99.



