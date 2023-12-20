Onyx Boox Leaf 3 Gift Box Edition can be the perfect Christmas gift for bookworms

If you are looking for something to gift your near and dear ones this holiday season, here is something that might be of interest to you – Onyx Boox Leaf 3 E-Reader Gift Box Edition. Apart from the Boox Leaf 3 e-reader of course, what you get with the Gift Box Edition includes a magnetic protective case to ensure the e-reader remains safe and secure. The special edition model costs $299 and can be bought via GeekWills.

The Leaf 3 Gift Box Edition however is a Chinese-only version, which means it might have limited applicability elsewhere in the world. The retailer however stated they are shipping worldwide though shipping times might vary according to the region from where the order has been placed. In any case, with less than a week left for Christmas, it’s unlikely the device is going to ship before the big day.

The Leaf 3 shouldn’t need any introduction but here is a quick recap of its specs and features to help refresh your memory. Sporting the asymmetrical form factor made so famous by the Kindle Oasis, the Leaf 3 comes with a 7-inch e-paper display having 1680 x 1264 pixels 300 PPI resolution. Though monochrome, the display is sharp and crisp, which makes reading off it a pure pleasure-inducing experience.

The thicker left ledger ensures you have a convenient placeholder to hold on to the device while you indulge in your reading. Also aiding in user convenience are the onboard page turn buttons. The Leaf 3 otherwise features a Qualcomm octa-core processor under the hood which is coupled with 3 gigs of RAM and 32 GB of native storage.

The e-reader runs Android 11 and offers Play Store access, which means you can have any app that you might need. Other features the Leaf 3 comes with include a microSD card slot to add more storage when needed, more so if you are addicted to audiobooks. Connectivity options with the Leaf 3 include Wi-Fi 2.4G/5G and Bluetooth 5.0.