Onyx Boox Leaf 3C details leaked online just days ahead of launch

The Amazon Kindle Oasis might be dead but here are more e-readers coming up having a similar form factor. Take for instance the Onyx Boox Leaf 3C which is slated for an official launch on February 26. While that is still a few days away, here are a few details about the upcoming e-reader that has emerged online. All that has leaked online can be considered authentic given that it has come via official sources.

According to the information available, the upcoming Leaf 3C will be featuring a 7-inch 1680 x 1264 resolution Kaleido 3 color e-paper display having a 75.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers 16 shades of gray and 4096 colors. Onyx Boox also stated the display is going to benefit from the BSR-Clear+ self-clearing afterimage tech which ensures enhanced screen refresh to reduce ghosting. There are also going to be 17 kinds of system-level software optimizations so that even those apps that have not been optimized for e-paper displays will provide a far better visual experience on the Leaf 3C.

Making up the heart of the e-reader is an octa-core Qualcomm processor that works in tandem with 4 GB memory and 64 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable. It runs Android 11 and will allow installation of third-party apps. It weighs a measly 190 grams and measures just 6 mm at its thinnest part. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 while the USB-C port onboard allows for wired connection and charging the device.

Keeping the device alive is a 2300 mAh battery that the company is claiming will allow for 40 hours of reading time. Another interesting design feature of the Leaf 3C e-reader is the incorporation of ‘zero-distance page turning buttons’. It is not known what exactly that means though the basic placement of the buttons seems to be exactly the same as that on the Leaf 3.

In any case, Onyx Boox said the buttons support 18 long press function selection and a 4-level long press to select duration. That should allow for a lot of customization options that perhaps weren’t available on previous-gen Onyx Boox e-readers with physical buttons. The company also stated the feature will add to user convenience as it will lead to less requirement for changing fingers frequently.

Further, with Kaleido 3 display onboard, there is going to be 50 percent better color resolution and 30 percent more color saturation compared to Kaleido Plus display. There are going to be controls for setting the brightness, vividness, and dark color enhancement to suit individual preferences. Plus, there are also going to be dual color temperature controls to ensure perfect reading conditions in any lighting environment.

On the whole, Onyx Boox is claiming the upcoming Leaf 3C is going to be an excellent e-reader for reading texts as well as comics and other visual media content. How good it turns out to be in real life remains to be seen though. Stay tuned.