Onyx Boox Note Air and Nova 3 Color on Sale

The Onyx Boox Note Air and Nova 3 Color are on sale, these are two of the most popular e-notes in the world. The Note Air regular price is $479.99 and is now available for $455. The Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color is the best color e-paper device on the market, the everyday price is $419 and the sale price is $399. Both of these products can be purchased on the Good e-Reader Store.

The Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color features 7.8″ E Ink Carta HD and Kaleido Plus with AG glass flat cover-lens. The resolution of the B&W display is 1872×1404 with 300 PPI and the color screen is 624×468 with 100 PPI and can display 4,096 different colors. There is a front-lit display with 17 white LED lights to read at night, there is no color temperature system.

There is a WACOM layer and comes with a stylus, so you can use the Nova 3 as a dedicated note taking device. There are 8 colors to select from in the drawing app and Onyx has one of the best freehand drawing experiences out there, with tons of advanced options.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa core processor, 3GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C port with OTG and also has Quick Charge 4.0, so you can power it up to full in under an hour. This model has two speakers and Bluetooth 5.0, so you can listen to music and audiobooks. There is a microphone port on the bottom, which can be used for voice communication and also speech to text on the digital note taking app. It is powered by a 3150 mAh battery and the dimensions are 196mm, 137mm, 7.7mm and weighs 265g.

This Android 10 e-reader and e-note has full access to the Google Play Store, so you can download your favorite apps. Anything you download will be able to display the main UI and all of the content in full color, so it is ideal for comics, ebooks, manga, magazines, newspapers or PDF files. You can also sideload in your own ebooks into the stock e-reading app, it supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, docm, docx, epub , fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt.

One of the most exciting things about the Nova 3 Color is the note taking experience. You can draw in 16 colors, 5 brushes, 8 graph with 7 border stylus, read those colorful charts and annotate with more tools. And open more file formats and recognize OCR texts 5 times a day for free. The horizontal canvas and various colors and layers are excellent tools to help you create artistic works. You can also customize your drawing’s size, disable palm recognition and use the lasso to move patterns.

The Note Air features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD Display with a resolution of 1872×1404 and 227 PPI. The screen made of glass and it is flush with the bezel. The back is made of a blue brushed aluminum and has an orange racing stripe on the side, the Onyx logo is the same color. On the side is your speaker, power button and USB-C port. All of the other sides are clean and have no ports or anything else. The front of the device almost has a dual bezel system. The front is piano black and the right hand side of the screen is blue, with an orange Onyx logo. This is a very interesting industrial design, something that Onyx has never really done before.

Underneath the hood of the Note Air is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect up wireless accessories, such as headphones or a speaker to listen audiobooks, music or podcasts. It also has a built-in speaker if you don’t feel like plugging in extra accessories. You can charge and transfer data with the USB-C port, which also has OTG. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and you can surf the internet with Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz). The dimensions are 229mm by 195.4mm by 5.8mm and weighs 420g.



