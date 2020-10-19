Onyx Boox Note 3 is a great 10.3 inch e-note

The Onyx Boox Note 3 is one of the most powerful 10.3 inch digital note taking devices on the market. It is 40% faster than the Note 2, primarily due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4GB of DD4X memory. This device comes with Android 10 and Google Play, so you can install your favorite apps and it is possible to run two apps at the same time.

The Onyx Boox Note 3 features an E INK Mobius touchscreen display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. It has both a front-lit display and color temperature system. This will allow you to read in the dark and mute the white LED lights with a combination of amber LED Lights. There are 28 LED lights in total. 14 of which are amber.

There is a WACOM display and the Note 3 comes with a stylus. It has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection technology.

Underneath the hood is an Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of DDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This device is 33% faster than the Onyx Boox Note 2. It has Bluetooth 5.1 to connect up wireless accessories, such as headphones or an external speaker. You can listen to music or audiobooks via the rear speaker. It is powered by a giant 4,300 mAh battery, and has full support for Quick Charge 4.0. Internet connectivity is WIFI, and supports 2G and 5G. USB-C and OTG is an important element. You can connect it up to you PC to transfer data or charge it. If you need more storage, or to connect up a keyboard, Onyx has a few products listed in our store.

This device is available now and retails for $549 from the Good e-Reader Store.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.