Onyx Boox Tab Mini C price slashed as part of Year End Special offering

In the ever-evolving realm of E Ink devices, Onyx made waves in June with the launch of the Tab Mini C, a captivating color E Ink device that impressed with its performance, looks, and features. Initially priced at $449, Onyx later slashed it to $399. Now, in a Year-End Special offering, Onyx has lowered the price further so that it now costs $349. The caveat is that there won’t be the stylus as part of the package. Also, the particular model has to be procured exclusively through the Good e-Reader Store.

That can be a great deal for those who’d like to use the Tab Mini C purely as an e-reader and not a note-taking device. However, while it prioritizes reading over notetaking, you can always buy the stylus later when you find it more conducive. Also, given that the device features a Wacom layer on top, you can opt for any stylus that you want as you aren’t tied to the one that Boox provides.

At $349, the Tab Mini C stands tall against its competitors. Take for instance the PocketBook InkPad Color 3 that is priced at $329 and comes with a matching 7.8-inch color E Ink screen. The Boox, boasting superior specs and Android 11 software, surely has the edge here.

While the InkPad Color 3 flaunts physical page turn buttons and a waterproof build, the Tab Mini C clearly is the better performer. Armed with an octa-core CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and Boox Super Refresh Technology, the Boox device is a powerhouse in its own right.

Delving deeper into its feature set, the Tab Mini C boasts 64 GB of storage, a frontlight with temperature control, a rotation sensor, and support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The inclusion of a USB-C port, dual speakers, a microphone, and a sizable 5000mAh battery adds to its allure. With Kaledio 3 screen technology, it supports 300 ppi resolution for black and white content and 150 ppi resolution for color.

While the Boox Tab Mini C is currently only available via the Onyx store, many speculate it might be put on sale via other third-party stores as well. The Year End Special tag adds an air of exclusivity, making it an enticing prospect for those in the market for a vibrant E Ink device.

So, whether you’re an avid reader or a tech enthusiast, the Year End Special might just be the perfect time to dive into the world of vibrant color E Ink tech with Onyx’s latest offering.