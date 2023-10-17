Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is coming out in late October

Onyx Boox will release the brand new Tab Ultra C Pro on October 27th. This e-note is a productivity powerhouse with beefy hardware specs and the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display. It will have a 10.3-inch E INK Carta 1200 display panel with 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 PPI for colour; it will be able to display close to 5,000 different colours. This should be ideal for reading and editing A5 documents. It will be available at a starting price of $649.99.

The Tab Ultra C Pro has a Qualcomm 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU and a 16MP camera with LED flash and OCR functionality. What is OCR? You can use the camera to take a picture of text, and it will automatically convert the image to pure text. This text can be shared with friends via Bluetooth or email. Onyx has confirmed that this model is 13% quicker than the Tab Ultra C, and download speeds have also been enhanced. There is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a MicroSD card slot for an additional 2TB. It is designed as a professional productivity tool. Users can achieve the most flexible Eink workflow experience with the Magnetic Keyboard featuring a built-in trackpad. The optional keyboard will have shortcuts to access Google apps, search and other core features. The operating system is Android 12 and has full access to Google Play and Play Services.

This is a notebook, which means it’s designed to take notes, edit PDF files and freehand draw in full colour. There are over 16 colours to select from when doing these tasks. There is also split-screen multitasking, note conversion, and more. Easily capture important information, organize your ideas, and highlight, annotate, and mark up documents. With cloud sync, you can easily access and manage crucial information and ideas.