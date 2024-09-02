Onyx Boox to Launch New E Ink Tablet – T10C – on September 5

Onyx Boox is slated to launch a new E Ink tablet device on September 5, ITHome reported citing a post made by the company on its official WeChat account. Unfortunately, though not surprisingly, there isn’t a lot that we know about the upcoming e-note device at the moment. According to what Onyx Boox revealed, the upcoming e-note device named T10C will have a thin and light build. The company also added that the tablet would come with a color e-paper display. It is not confirmed if it is going to be a Kaleido 3 panel though that seems most obvious at the moment.

Boox however stated the T10C is going to be quite similar to the Tab 10C that it had launched last year. The Tab 10C comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 Carta 1200 glass display panel that offers 300 PPI black-and-white resolution and 150 PPI resolution in color mode. It offers breezy performance thanks to the octa-core processor under the hood that works in conjunction with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display gets warm and cold front light feature. It runs Android 11 and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is also a 16 MP rear camera setup as well.

It is likely the T10C will have a similar setup or could be a version of the Tab 10C that is specially adapted for use by the students. The company recently launched the A6 e-reader for students which comes with a 6-inch E Ink display and a prominent speaker grill on the top which also hosts an AI button as well. While all of this is wild speculation at the moment, we sure will get to know the complete details soon enough. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long for the launch. Stay tuned.