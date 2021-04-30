e-Reader company PocketBook countersued by owner of Pocketbook.com

PocketBook International SA seems to have landed up itself in a bit of a soup here now that the owner of the domain name, Pocketbook.com has sued the former on charges of reverse domain name hijacking. All of it started back in 2019 when the eBook reader company filed a UDRP against the domain name owner, Pocetbook.com though the same got squashed. Not content with that, the eBook company resorted to filing a cybersquatting lawsuit in California.

For PocketBook International SA, the primary concern it cited is that many of its resellers as well as its users often get confused with the domain name Pocketbook.com given that both are as far apart as chalk is from cheese. While the former deals with eBooks and eBook devices, Pocketbook.com is all about mortgage and related money matters. The eBook seller also claimed traffic to the domain name increased whenever there is a new e-reader launched. Not to mention, there is also a lot of confusion among readers or resellers as they end up linking to the wrong website.

However, things have taken a new turn with the domain name owner filing a countersuit and is seeking cancellation of the eBook company’s US trademark as well as compensation to the tune of up to $100,000 along with the attorney’s fees.

Pocketbook disclosed to Good e-Reader that ” Indeed, we are trying to get PocketBook.com for 2 years already. Our opponent requested to dismiss one of our cause of actions, which he was denied on the 13th April 2021 (you can see it here, in document 23 https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/18464885/pocketbook-intl-sa-v-domain-adminsitetools-inc/) And after that, which was quite predictably, a counterclaim was filed.”

