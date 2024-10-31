New PocketBook Color Note With 10.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 Mobius Display Launched

PocketBook has come up with a new e-note device called the PocketBook Color Note, the e-Book Reader Blog reported. It comes just months after the PocketBook InkPad EO was launched having the same 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display. However, there are a few key aspects that make the new Color Note to be grossly different from the InkPad EO. While the InkPad Eo comes with a glass substrate, the new PocketBook Color Note uses the Mobius display technology that uses a plastic-based thin film transistor (TFT).

Mobius happens to be an older E Ink display technology that is rarely in use now even though it has its own advantages. It is lightweight and being essentially plastic, it is flexible and is hence a lot more resilient and rugged against external forces. In contrast, a glass TFT backplane is rigid and prone to cracks under pressure. That is the reason Mobius technology is often used for large-screen displays like advertisements and such while glass-based displays are used for consumer-grade devices.

Coming back to the PocketBook Color Note, it however suffers from reduced screen resolution. It stands at 227 PPI for B/W displays and drops down to a quite dismal 76 PPI when viewing color content. In contrast, most color e-notes featuring Kaleido 3 displays launched in recent times come with a 300 PPI B/W display which drops down to 150 PPI for color content. The display otherwise comes with ComfortGaze and SMARTLight front light features with color temperature controls.

It also comes with a slightly less capable 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU compared to the 2.3 GHz octa-core CPU that renders service in the InkPad Eo. It features 4 GB of memory though storage is halved – 32 GB compared to 64 GB present on the InkPad Eo. It runs Android 12 though a more recent version would have been better. The InkPad Eo, in contrast, comes pre-loaded with Android 11.

The rest of the specs include a mono speaker, an integrated mic, and a display rotation sensor. A microSD card slot will let you add more storage when needed. It supports text-to-speech while connectivity options it comes with include dual-band Wi-Fi (2,4/5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2. It can recognize 6 audiobook formats and 24 e-books, comics, and manga formats. The on-board USB port allows for wired connectivity as well as recharging the 4000 mAh battery it comes with. It measures 6.4mm in profile and weighs just 390 grams.

As for its availability, the new PocketBook InkPad Eo can be ordered via the PocketBook Store at Amazon where it is priced at $599.