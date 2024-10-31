Connecting 2024 Kindle e-readers to PC using USB: All Doubts Cleared

There has been some confusion with regard to the new Kindle 2024 range getting attached to a PC via USB. Historically, you would easily hook up the Kindle to your PC using a USB cable and transfer books downloaded from third party sources. However, there is rumour swirling around the feature has been disabled on the 2024 Kindle devices. Now the good news here is that this is a rumor at best and not the truth.

Amazon itself has chipped in to clear the air on this and has stated the option to connect your 2024 Kindle device to a PC to transfer content remains intact. On a Windows device, it is going to be identified as a Kindle in the File Explorer section. However, on a Mac, users will have to install MTP software such as ‘Android File Transfer’ or ‘OpenMTP’. Once connected, you will be able to transfer books and other documents via a USB connection or by using the Send-to-Kindle service.

That said, what really has changed is the switch to the MTP protocol. Plus, Amazon has stopped support for the download and transfer of content via USB in the My Content & Devices section. For previous generation Kindle devices, there is the ‘Download & transfer via USB’ option available with every book you have in your library.

But not anymore with the 2024 Kindle range which when connected to a computer via USB will show up as a Kindle instead of a generic USB device. Once connected, you can drag and drop files to the 2024 Kindle as you would do with any device connected via USB.

Otherwise, you can turn on Wi-Fi on your 2024 Kindle device. Once the 2024 Kindle gets wirelessly connected to the internet, all content shown under Content Library > Books will get transferred to your Kindle automatically.