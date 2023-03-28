PocketBook InkPad 4 e-reader is now available with a built-in speaker

Pocketbook has just announced the Pocketbook InkPad 4 e-reader. The device features a 7.8-inch screen with the latest E Ink Carta 1200 generation technology, a built-in speaker, Bluetooth, and water protection with IPX8 capabilities. This new product is one of the first Pocketbooks to forgo manual page turn buttons and exclusively relies on the capacitive touchscreen display.

The Pocketbook InkPad 4 features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display. With this new technology, the electronic page has 15% more contrast, while the E Ink response time has increased by 20%. It has a resolution of 1404×1872 with 300 PPI, so the fonts will look razor-sharp. Thanks to the SMARTlight function, users can enjoy safe reading in any lighting. The adaptive front light allows you to adjust not only the brightness of the screen but also the colour temperature, choosing a warm or cool tone. Soft light from SMARTlight allows you to read comfortably even in complete darkness while the e-reader’s screen remains eye-friendly. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass.

Underneath the hood are a Dual Core 1 GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a g-sensor for automatic rotation of the screen, Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C, WIFI, and mono speaker and is powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, which should be good for three weeks. Pocketbook has managed to preserve battery life by using a Linux operating system, which has great power-saving features.

Pocketbook is going to be releasing a cover with a built-in battery, sometime in the next couple of weeks. The Pocketbook InkPad 4 is now available from the Good e-Reader Store for $289 and orders will be sent out late next week.

