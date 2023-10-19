PocketBook InkPad Color 3 with Kaleido 3 is coming out soon

Pocketbook has announced that it will release the brand new InkPad Color 3 in two weeks. This new 7.8-inch e-reader uses the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. This imminent release comes only four months after they issued the InkPad Color 2, with a Kaleido 2 e-paper display. There are physical page-turn buttons. Pricing is unavailable yet but can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store when it comes out.

The PocketBook InkPad Color 3 features the latest 7.8-inch colour screen, E Ink Kaleido 3, which displays 4,096 colours and is eye-friendly and glare-free. The modern E Ink Kaleido 3 technology significantly improves the optical properties of an e-reader: With a 50% improved resolution and better PPI values for coloured e-pages, your books, comics and magazines are brought to life by even better colour representation and detail.

Experience an entirely new reading comfort with the adaptive SMARTlight function, a technology that adapts the brightness and colour of the screen. For a cozy reading marathon in the evening, choose a warm colour for the front light of the screen or a cool hue for reading in the morning. For night reading, the PocketBook InkPad Color 3 has a DARK mode that inverts the text and background colours to keep your eyes and allow an eye-friendly reading experience without external lighting.

PocketBook InkPad Color 3 is reliably protected against water damage according to IPX8 standards. The device withstands immersion in fresh water to a depth of 2 meters for up to 60 minutes without any harmful consequences. This makes the e-reader perfect for reading in the bathtub, beach, or pool. If you are near the ocean or submerge it in salt water, just run it under the tap for a few minutes to eliminate salt content.

The tech specs should be the same as the InkPad Colour 2, a quad-core 1.8GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This model has no expandable storage, which should be enough for thousands of books, manga and PDF files. It has a G-Sensor to automatically flip the orientation, USB-C to charge and transfer data and WIFI to access the internet and bookstore. This model supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a speaker. It is powered by a 2900 mAh battery, which should last a month.

This Pocketbook model is great for people with e-book or audiobook collections. It supports ACSM, AZW, AZW3, CBR, CBZ, CHM, DJVU, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, FB2, FB2.ZIP, HTM, HTML, MOBI, PDF, PRC, RTF, and TXT. You can buy EPUB and PDF files from other bookstores such as Kobo, Google, and Barnes and Noble since they sell ebooks in EPUB and PDF. You can download these books to your computer and use Adobe Digital Editions to load them on your InkPad Color 3. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it supports M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3, and MP3.ZIP. There is a text-to-speech engine with support for 25 languages and 11 preinstalled dictionaries.

Pocketbook announced this e-reader on their German website and have produced a YouTube video hyping it up; the dialogue is in German, but you can get a sense on how glorious comics, manga and ebook cover art looks with an E INK Kaleido 3 screen.



