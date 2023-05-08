Pocketbook InkPad X Pro is coming out soon

Pocketbook is refreshing its entire lineup of e-readers this year. The company is gearing up to issue the Pocketbook Viva with a Gallery 3 colour e-paper screen, the Pocketbook InkPad Color 2 and the Pocketbook InkPad 4. They have another device in the works: their flagship model, the InkPad X Pro. This new product has just obtained FCC certification to be sold in the United States.

Not much is known about the InkPad X Pro other than it will have a 10-inch black and white e-paper screen. It looks like Pocketbook will continue to use Mobius, which is a type of outdated E INK e-paper, that is plastic and very light. There will be WIFI 2.4G and Bluetooth for wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, music and podcasts. The home button, manual page turn buttons and everything else will be on the bottom of the e-paper display, making the bezels smaller around most of the screen.

The user manual, pictures and other specs are under embargo for 180 days, so there is little to go on. However, it will likely be similar to the InkPad X that came out a couple of years ago and was discounted earlier in 2023.

