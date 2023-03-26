Pocketbook InkPad X is now discontinued

Pocketbook has just discontinued the Pocketbook InkPad X. This e-reader had a 10.1-inch screen and physical page turn buttons. It originally came out in 2019, so it was outdated because of the overall hardware specs. The company announced that they stopped manufacturing them about five months ago, and now the device is completely sold out, and they are not making anymore. Will there be a new model to take its place?

PocketBook InkPad X features a 10.3-inch E Ink Mobius e-paper display with a resolution of 1404 × 1872 with 227 PPI. This will make it the ideal device for reading digital content: comics, ebooks, newspapers and magazines, manga, scientific publications, and even sheet music.

This e-reader has a front-lit display and a colour temperature system. SMARTlight technology provides maximum reading comfort in all lighting conditions, automatically adjusting the brightness and colour temperature of the screen. You can even change the brightness and colour tone without breaking away from the page: slide your finger along the side of the display. Users can also save their screen settings as templates that can be saved and loaded.

Underneath the hood are a dual-core 1 GHz processor, 1GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C connector, which even Amazon doesn’t have on the Kindle. It has WIFI, Bluetooth, a G Sensor, and a cover sensor for sleep covers. It is powered by a 2,000 mAh battery and runs the standard Pocketbook OS based on Linux. The dimensions are 249.2 х 173.4 х 7.7-4.5 mm, weighing 300g.

I always liked this model; it ran Linux and is always stable. I am not surprised it was discontinued since Pocketbook has many devices they are currently selling. The Pocketbook Era is likely the complete e-reader on the market, employing all of the latest e-paper technologies. They also have the InkPad Lite, Basic Lux 3, InkPad 3 and others. The upcoming Pocketbook Viva is coming out next month and uses the new Gallery 3 colour e-paper panel.

