Pocketbook introduces new text to speech voices

Pocketbook has just released a new firmware update for the Inkpad Pro, and in the next two months, will support other devices. There is new TTS engine, which introduces new natural-sounding voices in more than 30 languages. As well as brand-new languages they did not have before, such as Czech, Slovakian and Hungarian. Meet new voices in English: for US – Ashley, Beth, Jeff, Mark, Julie, Kate, Paul, Sophie; Australia – Jack, Mason, Mia; UK – Alice, Bridget, Hugh.

The first model, which will receive the new voices, is PocketBook InkPad 3 Pro. Within two months, the update will be available on all devices with audio support: PocketBook Touch HD 3, PocketBook InkPad 3, PocketBook InkPad X, PocketBook Color, and PocketBook InkPad Color.

What is Text to Speech?

The new Text to Speech voices are developed by ReadSpeaker, a global voice specialist providing 90+ natural-sounding, lifelike synthetic voices in 30+ languages. In simple terms, with Text to Speech, the device can read any text document aloud, making it as close as possible to listening to a real person. A user just needs to select the “Voice option” in the menu of any e-book, and your e-reader will turn into a storyteller.

Rediscover Text to Speech with new natural sounding voices

New voices are far more lifelike, which makes TTS as close as possible to a usual audiobook. But unlike audiobooks, Text to Speech is always on hand and allows e-reader users to hear any text file in a matter of seconds. This is the key advantage of the function: in any situation, an audio version of any book is available to the user, without long searches, purchases, and downloads.

How to get new voices for TTS?

If you own the PocketBook InkPad 3 Pro e-reader, all you have to do is install the new firmware version 6.4. New voices will become available after downloading the update. All new devices produced from now will automatically receive brand-new voices.

If you own another PocketBook device with audio support, just check your updates and don’t forget to install firmware version 6.4 when it becomes available for your model.

Discover new possibilities of PocketBook: read and listen to your favourite books with no limits!

Watch our new video about Text to Speech and discover a useful feature that all reading lovers will appreciate, as you never know when it is more convenient to listen to a book than to read it.



