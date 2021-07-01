Lenovo’s new budget tablet offerings – Tab M7 and M8 (3rd gen)

Lenovo has a pair of new tablet devices to take on the budget tablet segment. The Tab M7 and Tab M8, as they are named are both in their third generation and seem to be suitably specced to take on the competition well enough.

Here is a brief discussion of what the Tab M7 or M8 is all about.

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd gen)

The Lenovo Tab M7 is unique in that it comes with a 7-inch display, something that manufacturers have almost given up on what with smartphones now approaching that size factor. Nonetheless, the Tab M7 comes with a 7-inch IPS LCD panel that is lit up by 1024 x 600 pixels.

Other salient features of the display include 350 nits of brightness, 5-point multitouch, and 16.7 million colors. Lastly, the display also boasts of TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification for low blue light emission. Another positive with the tablet is that it comes with a metal body that makes it durable and sturdy. The tablet runs Android 11 Go and offers Google Kids Space and Google Entertainment Space.

For the processor, it is the MediaTek MT8166 SoC that powers the Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet while the LTE model features a MediaTek MT8766 chipset at its core. That apart, both the tablet versions offer 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32 GB of eMCP storage. The latter again is further expandable to 1 TB by way of microSD cards. Power comes from a rather low 3,750mAh battery backed by a 10W fast charger.

For cameras, there are two 2 MP cameras, one each on the front and back. Connectivity options with the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS. Plus, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port as well. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a vibrator while there also is a Dolby Audio enabled mono speaker as well for entertainment.

The Lenovo Tab M7 price starts at €119 and comes in a single color option of Iron Grey.

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd gen)

The Lenovo Tab M8, as is perceptible, comes with an 8-inch LCD IPS panel having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The tablet also gets TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification that makes it easy on the eyes. It otherwise is a 10-point multitouch display having 350 nits of brightness.

At its core, the tablet features a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC coupled to 32 GB of native storage. For RAM, there are two options – 2 GB and 3 GB – each being of the LPDDR4x type. Also, while the 2 GB model runs Android 11 Go, the model with 3 GB of memory runs the regular Android 11 version. However, Google Entertainment Space and Google Kids Space are common to both models. Power comes from a bit decent 5100 mAh battery that is supported by a 10W charger.

Cameras on board include a 5 MP rear shooter and a 2 MP front cam. Connectivity options include optional LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The sensor package includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, vibrator, and proximity sensor.

Unfortunately, Lenovo has made it known the M8 (3rd gen) won’t be making it to North America. The pricing details too are anybody’s guess at the moment. The tablet otherwise comes in shades of Iron Grey, Platinum Grey.