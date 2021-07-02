Apple to stick to OLEDs for its future iPad devices

Apple might have launched a new iPad Pro earlier this year featuring a mini-LED display though the company seems fixated on OLED technology for the rest of its forthcoming iPad models. For instance, according to those in the knowing, Apple will launch a new iPad Air in 2022, one that will have a 10.86-inch OLED panel, making it the first-ever iPad to come with the display tech.

The same would be followed up by a pair of iPad devices to be introduced in 2023 with both featuring OLED panels. One of the iPad devices will come with an 11-inch OLED panel while the other will have a 12.9-inch OLED display. All of the OLED panels are going to be sourced from Samsung Display.

However, there likely is going to be some variations in the OLED technology that the future iPad devices will come with. For instance, the 10.86-inch iPad due out in 2022 will sport a rigid OLED display having thin-film encapsulation or TFE. The TFE tech uses alternate layers of organic and inorganic stuff in a manner the organic material is shielded from water and oxygen.

Interestingly, TFE is largely used for flexible OLED panels. Also, for the iPad device due out in 2022, the OLED panel will have low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) with red, green, and blue emission layers, the sort of display Apple uses for its iPhone devices.

With the iPad that is slated to arrive in 2023, Apple will likely opt for flexible OLED rather than rigid OLED. Further, its low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) that likely will be given preference over LTPS. Also, it could be two layers of RGB stacked together to give rise to a tandem structure.

The benefit of flexible OLED is that it offers greater design flexibility while it also allows for the bezels to be made slimmer. However, since it relies on polyimide for its substrate and not glass, it turns out to be more expensive than rigid OLEDs. Apple’s decision to stick to rigid OLEDs for its forthcoming iPad devices likely has to do with the low yield rate that the 10-inch or so displays will have compared to smaller displays such as those used in the iPhone. Apple has been using flexible OLED panels for its iPhone devices since the iPhone X device.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.