Pocketbook releases new 6.7 firmware update

Pocketbook has just released their first firmware update of 2023 for the Inkpad 3, Inkpad 3, Inkpad Color and Touch HD 3. What are the major new features? Users now have the ability to start audio pronunciation in the dictionary and translations can now be saved to the device and exported. There is also new functionality for better page borders for CBR, CBZ and PDF documents.

This update should automatically be pushed to your Pocketbook e-readers via the settings menu. If you haven’t received it yet, you can do a manual upgrade by clicking on this link.

Reading program

Increased pressure area for more convenient navigation by footnote (link) in the book. More accurate page margins in scrollable PDF books. Improved note list sorting algorithms. Fixed an issue where some artwork was not displaying correctly in some EPUB format books (instead of showing the artwork on the part of the screen as it was designed, the artwork displayed on the whole screen). Fixed an issue where an open book could close if you repeatedly resize the font in the open dictionary window. Fixed an issue where a CBR-formatted book could close after creating a screenshot note.

PocketBook Cloud

Faster synchronization with the PocketBook Cloud. Library app 1. Fixed an issue that prevented payment in the store immediately after deleting the saved card and adding a new one.

Other improvements

Fixed an issue where the device could restart after authorization in the PocketBook Cloud if the device had a large number of books stored in its internal memory. Fixed an issue that could not handle “tap” and “long tap” gestures in the main menu of the device if the context menu was opened. Fixed an issue that prevented the browser from restarting in landscape mode when entering the control panel. Smoother movement of cursors when highlighting text in a book. It is now possible to return to the original page after navigating to a search result. Fixed the problem of incorrect translation of hyphenated words when reading a book with a dictionary. Fixed an issue that caused a pencil note to move after changing the scale in PDF or DjVu books. Fixed an issue that caused the page to shift slightly to the side after changing the device orientation from portrait to landscape in PDF books. Fixed an issue that prevented some PRC format books from opening. Other minor bug fixes.

