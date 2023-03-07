Review of the Remarkable Folio Case with a Keyboard

Remarkable has just unveiled a new keyboard with a folio case. This will allow users to use the keyboard to write novels, blog posts or short stories. The keyboard connects to the Remarkable 2 using magnets, so no Bluetooth or other pairing is needed. When the keyboard is connected to the Remarkable, it switches the device from portrait to landscape mode, providing a better typing experience.

The keyboard is a full-size QWERTY with solid keys that press down, providing a tectonic feel. There is 1.3mm of travel, better than most laptops on the market. The keyboard automatically detects when the keyboard is open. When you close the folio case, the keyboard disappears. You can also remove the case, return it to portrait mode, and draw as usual. What I like about the point is that it has a stand, propping up the Remarkable. The keyboard supports six diﬀerent languages: US English, UK English, German, Spanish, French, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish.

The keyboard on its own does not have any functionality to control the Remarkable 2. You cannot use the arrow keys to navigate around the device or hit the enter key to launch events. This limits the potential of the keyboard to act as a controller to access settings or various pages. The keyboard only works when you create a new note and select Text. You can then start writing with the keyboard. If you hold down on the control key for a few seconds, it launches the shortcuts compatible with your Remarkable 2. You can also select whether you want PC or MAC shortcuts based on your computer.

There are a few things I like about this keyboard. If you are handwriting a bunch of text, you can convert handwriting to pure text and then use the keyboard to keep going. It is straightforward to type and draw at the same time. So you can add annotations in the margins or draw. Highlighting with the stylus over the body of the text is also very useful for drawing attention to a sentence. When saving a file, you can keep it as a PDF, PNG or SVG, but you can only email the text you wrote via email. However, there is no CC option.

The overall experience of the Folio with Keyboard is barebones at launch. There needs to be a dictionary to look up words and a spellchecker. There are two nominal font sizes to select, large and small, which make a big difference on the screen. I wish Remarkable used a dedicated word processor for the writing experience instead of using the standard note app; this would give some separation between note-taking and typing.

Note-taking in the Remarkable mobile and desktop apps requires a Connect subscription. By subscribing to Connect, users can also enjoy unlimited cloud storage and sync, exclusive subscriber oﬀers in the remarkable.com webshop, and up to 3 years of extra device protection. A free 1-year Connect trial is included with a purchase of reMarkable 2 in the remarkable.com

This is a case with a keyboard that is built-in. The point is made of leather and comes in black and septa. It is available today from the Remarkable website and retails for $199/€199.





Remarkable 2 Folio Case with Keyboard 199.99 4.45 Industrial Design 4.5/5







Keyboard 4.3/5







Colors 4.5/5







Price 4.5/5







Pros Leather Cover

Keyboard feels good to write on

Draw on Screen with Keyboard plugged in

2 Colors

Shortcuts Cons No Spellcheck

No Dictionary

Keyboard can't navigate around the Remarkable 2

Expensive

2 Font Sizes Buy Now