Amazon discounts Fire tablet range

The Amazon Fire tablet range is now selling for a discount. For instance, one has brought the price of the Fire HD 8 down to just $60. That’s $5 shy of being the lowest it has ever been with the 8-inch Fire tablet and $25 below the price it usually sells for.

That is not all; similar discounts are also available for the Kid’s version of the Fire tablet range. The Kids and the Kids Pro models are down to $100, which might be $20 more than the all-time low prices the tablet has ever sold for, but it will still let you save $30 compared to its regular price. As it usually is with Kid’s stuff, the Fire tablet for kids is the same from the hardware point of view but comes with some extra claddings to help it remain protected.

The software comes with some tweaks, including built-in parental controls to ensure that young minds aren’t exposed to inappropriate content. Plus, the tablet also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ service, where content specially curated for consumption by the kids is available. Then there is also a two-year worry-free guarantee available too.

A few other Fire HD 10 tablet models have also been discounted, including the base model, which is now selling for $120, which needs to make it more lucrative but is still worth a look considering all the tablet brings. That includes the excellent 10.1-inch display having HD resolution and faster processors.

Overall, the Amazon Fire tablet has always been priced low as these serve as a means for the company to lure users to avail of its services. Those can be like watching movies or other streaming content, reading e-books, etc.

So, you are looking for a relatively affordable tablet with decent specs. In that case, the Amazon Fire tablet can more than suffice your needs if your primary requirement with the tablet is content consumption.