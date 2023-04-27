Remarkable issues new update with bold and italic formatting support

Remarkable has just released its latest software update, version 3.3, which includes new features users have asked for across social media. The most notable addition to this software update is the support for bold and italic formatting when typing text, giving users more options to customize their notes and make them easier to read. Another key feature is the zoom indicator, which shows the current level of magnification on a page or document, making it easier for users to find the correct zoom level and take a closer look without losing their place.

The update also includes a new option to clear recent recipients in Send by email, allowing users to declutter their outbox and make room for new contacts. The touchscreen has undergone a revision, reducing the chance of accidental inputs and improving the scrolling experience in pages to load content faster in longer documents. Finally, the update expands support for internal and external PDF links to the reMarkable mobile and desktop apps.

You can read the full changelog HERE. Downloads of the new firmware are done through the settings menu, search for an update, and it will automatically install.

