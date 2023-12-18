reMarkable unveils exciting updates with software version 3.9

In a bid to enhance user experience, reMarkable has recently released the much-anticipated software version 3.9, featuring a series of improvements and new features. This holiday release not only declutters the interface but also introduces key elements to make the digital note-taking experience even more seamless.

Lefties’ delight: Enhanced palm rejection

One of the standout features of reMarkable’s paper tablets has been its palm rejection technology, allowing users to comfortably rest their hand on the display while writing or erasing. With version 3.9, left-handed users can rejoice as the update brings improved palm rejection. This enhancement aims to minimize accidental touches, ensuring a smoother note-taking process without the fear of unintentionally closing a document or notebook.

Elegance in typography: Introducing reMarkable Serif font

Version 3.9 introduces the sophisticated reMarkable Serif font, adding a touch of elegance to titles. This new font is designed to make headlines stand out by providing a striking contrast with the sans serif font used for subheadings and body text. The reMarkable Serif font is now also available in mobile and desktop apps, maintaining a consistent and polished appearance across various platforms.

Streamlined settings structure for better control

To simplify the user interface, reMarkable 3.9 cleans up the settings structure. Language settings for the on-screen keyboard, handwriting conversion software, and Type Folio have been consolidated under “General Settings,” offering users a more streamlined and intuitive experience. Subtle design updates make it easier to identify which settings are active with a simple checkmark, providing users with better control over their preferences.

Desktop app enhancements and accessibility

The reMarkable desktop app has made its way to the Mac App Store with the 3.9 update, ensuring Mac users can effortlessly access the latest updates. The Windows version is set to follow suit, making its transition to the Microsoft Store soon.

Building on the improvements introduced in version 3.8, the selection tool in the desktop app is even more powerful in 3.9. Users can now select handwritten notes and conveniently hold Shift to edit the selection. Click and drag gestures further enhance the user experience by allowing quick unselection of lines and annotations.

The update is currently being rolled out to all reMarkable users. To access the latest features, users can follow the instructions in the settings menu on their devices and update their apps. More details are available here.

With these exciting updates, reMarkable continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the digital note-taking landscape, offering an enhanced and refined experience for users across platforms.