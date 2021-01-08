The KaKumiru is an E INK Desktop Organizer

The KaKumiru is a new E INK digital notepad that was developed and manufactured in Japan. This device is basically sits on your desk and has numerous things you can do with it, such as taking notes, scheduling calendar events, calculator and alarm clock. You can interact the screen with your finger, or the accompanied stylus.

The KING JIM EM10 features a E INK Cara 4.3 inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480X800. You can store around 90 different notes on the internal storage and has support for an SD card, with an additional 2GB. It runs on 4 AAA batteries and doesn’t have much other specs. It launched in late 2019 and started shipping for people placing new orders in the spring of 2020.



