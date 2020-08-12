Xiaomi Mijia Hygrometer Thermometer Pro Review

The Xiaomi Digital Thermometer Hygrometer measures both the temperature and humidity of the room and the parameters are displayed on a screen. The device features an 3.7 inch Ink display which ensures it conserves battery power, it will last up to a year on a single charge.

The screen is incredibly clear and can be easily read in most lighting situations, thanks to the E INK display. You can have it anywhere in your home, even if it is direct sunlight and you wont get any glare. Despite the small screen, the display is visible from across the room and the time is easily seen along with the current temperature and humidity. Overall the clock fits naturally into a room without being a distraction while still having a visual appeal.

The sensors are extremely accurate. The temperature displayed is updated regularly and is shown to the first decimal place so you get a more specific reading. The humidity displays as a percentage which is a great indication of the humidity in the room

You can use the Mijia App to link with other smart devices in the home via Mijia Bluetooth gateway, improve indoor comfort, open intelligent healthy life. You can also view historical data with the app. The dimensions are 110 x 55 x 10.1mm/ 4.33″ x 2.17″ x 0.4 and weighs 60g.

Key Features

With built-in precise RTC clock chip, it displays the correct time even after restart

With Switzerland Sensirion sensor, it accurately perceives the subtle changes of temperature and

humidity

Comes with brackets, wall stickers, soft magnets, flexible placement

Xiaomi Mijia Hygrometer Thermometer Pro 44.99 3.5 Rating 3.5/5







Pros E INK display

1 Year battery

Accurate Readings

Affordable Cons No front-light

No date displayed on screen Buy Now

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.