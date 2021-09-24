Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Here’s everything you want to know

While the Microsoft Surface event included some mighty Surface tablets and convertible laptops getting launched, the smallest of the lot, the Surface Duo 2 still managed to hold on to its own thanks to its unique form factor and a more advanced feature set. While the $1500 starting price tag might still seem hefty, there at least is a lot that the device offers to justify the price.

To start with, the Duo 2 now comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset that now works in tandem with an 8 GB LPDDR5 memory while onboard storage options range from 128, 256, and 512 GB. The dual-screen smartphone runs Android 11 with Microsoft promising at least three years of OS updates.

Opening the device will reveal an identical 5.8-inch AMOLED panel each having a resolution of 2688 x 1892 pixels. Together, these make for an 8.3-inch tablet having a resolution of 2688 x 1892 pixels. The display comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on top and can attain max brightness of 800 nits.

A cool feature of the display this time is that those are curved along the inner edge. This way, when both the displays are closed, the curved edges become exposed and are used to display notifications. The display otherwise comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling effect.

The rear camera, as was being speculated all along, comes with a triple-lens arrangement this time. That includes a 12 MP primary wide-angle lens of f1.7 aperture along with another 12 MP telephoto lens of f2.4 aperture. Lastly, there is the 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens of f2.2 aperture. The camera allows video recording at 4K resolutions at a max of 60 fps or 1080p videos at 240 fps.

Keeping the lights on is a 4449 mAh battery might seem a bit underwhelming given that two displays it has to support. Fortunately, the Duo 2 comes with 23W USB-C fast charging support that however has to be procured separately.

The Duo 2 comes in Glacier and Obsidian shades which look cool. As already stated, the dual-screen smartphone starts at $1,500 and is already available on pre-order.