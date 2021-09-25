Samsung shows off new OLED display that can stretch

Foldable displays could soon be passe what with Samsung now showing what it has termed as a stretchable OLED display. Samsung showcased its latest innovation in display tech at the Global Tech Korea 2021 event where it had a 13-inch OLED panel to show off. As Android Central reported, what made the OLED panel special is that it has stretchable qualities at certain angles.

Interestingly, the demo display had a video of lava flowing along with different sections of the display rising to mimic a bubble forming and then dissipating on its own the next instant. The stretchable quality of the display also made the video all the more realistic and made it seem like its lava really flowing by.

This way, the stretchable display can bring about a new dimension when it comes to displaying 3D content, to some extent at least. Changhee Lee, executive vice president of Samsung Display said the display exhibited stretchability to a significantly higher degree than the around 5 percent that was possible with display technology available in the past. The company had earlier showed off a stretchable display back in 2017 though that was with a smaller 9.1-inch panel.

The display however is still a concept and is not known when it is expected to appear on a consumer-grade device. The company though has stated they are looking to use the display not just in future smartphone or tablet models but in other areas as well. Smart TVs could be one such application along with maybe plenty more.

Samsung meanwhile happens to be among the handful of companies around having foldable smartphones to offer. That includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Z Flip 3 and is a far cry from the first-gen foldables the company had introduced, and which proved to be quite problematic as well.

Interestingly, it has just been weeks that domestic competitor LG had introduced a display solution which it named Real Folding Window, and had claimed it to be as flexible as plastic while still having the hardness of glass. Maybe the days of smartphones and tablets with rigid displays are fast nearing obsolescence.