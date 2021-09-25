Boyue has become its own OEM

Boyue is an e-reader and e-note company that floats under the radar. Their Likebook series is the only models that come with Google Play preinstalled, the other is Onyx. Boyue has been making E INK devices for over a decade and they are making some big moves in the industry. Their previous generation such as the Mars, Ares, Alita and Mimas was made by a Chinese company called Jezetek. In 2020, Boyue was very quiet and did not release any new devices, this was by design, they have suspended their contract with Jezetek and have created their own factory, close to where their offices are.

The new factory created the Likebook P6, P7 and P10, which all came out in 2021. Their production lines are not only making their own hardware, but they are providing a white label service, with unbranded devices for other companies that want to make e-readers. Boyue has told me that they have a few contracts various contracts in play and will be able to generate additional revenue providing custom bootloader images and pre-installed Android apps. A logo will also be positioned on the back of the clients choosing.

There are only a handful of true OEM’s in the e-reader industry. Onyx Boox, Linfiny, Netronix and Jezetek are the major players. There are a small pool of minor players who only market their services in specific markets, most often China. I suppose we can now add Boyue to the list.

Boyue becoming their own OEM will be great during the long term. Right now, most of their current products are out of stock, primarily due to the EPD shortage. It will be months before most of the P series is available for purchase again.

