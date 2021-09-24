The new-gen Surface convertible tablets are running Windows 11

The Microsoft Surface event went along the expected lines. There were the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 convertible tablet devices launched. Then there is also the Surface Book Studio introduced which clearly was the star attraction of the event though the new Surface Duo 2 proved to be no less than a head-turner as well.

Here is a lowdown on the new hardware Microsoft announced during the event.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Aimed at the mass segment, the new Surface Pro 8 takes things forward from the Surface Pro 7 that was first launched in fall-2019. However, the new Surface Pro 8 is now enhanced both in its scope and functionality. For instance, it’s now a 13-inch PixelSense display that the Pro 8 comes with having a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to allow for a smoother scrolling effect.

Bezels are slimmer along the sides while those along the top and bottom are slightly thicker. The keyboard attachment includes a slot to host the Surface Slim Pen 2 where it also gets recharged as well. In short, the new Surface Pro 8 is now closer in looks to the Surface Pro X than its own predecessor.

Under the hood, the Pro 8 now features the latest Intel 11th gen quad-core processors and will come with Windows 11 pre-installed. Another huge improvement with the new Pro 8 includes the incorporation of a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports while there is the usual Surface Connect port for charging.

The Surface Pro range starts at $1,099.99 and can be pre-ordered in select markets around the world.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

The budget Surface variant now comes powered by the 10th gen Intel processors which Microsoft said will allow for a 60 percent bump in performance compared to its predecessor. It too will be running Windows 11 right out of the box and is going to start at $399.99 for the base Wi-Fi-only model. The convertible tablet is up for pre-order is select markets.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Microsoft Surface Pro X too has gone for a makeover though those are restricted to only under-the-hood changes. For instance, there is going to be Windows 11 pre-installed while there is 64-bit ARM software emulation support added as well. The range starts at $899.99 for the Wi-Fi-only model and can be pre-ordered right away.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio succeeds the Surface Book range and is the only Surface device launched that comes with a fresh new design. As was being speculated, the display isn’t removable anymore. It does not even have the looks of a traditional laptop. Rather, it can be considered as a cross between the traditional Surface convertible range that we have seen all these years and the keyboard borrowed from a conventional laptop.

However, with the Surface Laptop Studio, the display can be pulled forward to be placed flat on the keyboard. This way, the device mimics a tablet though Microsoft prefers to call it the Studio Mode. In fact, the device supports three individual modes – laptop, stage, and studio. While the studio and laptop mode shouldn’t need any introduction, the stage mode allows the display to be pulled at an angle where only the trackpad remains visible and aids in activities like playing games or watching movies.

The display otherwise is all of 14.4-inches incorporating PixelSense technology. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports Dolby Vision technology. Under the hood, the Laptop Studio features 11th Gen Intel quad-core processors and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. There are four Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard too. The device supports Slim Pen 2 which has a dedicated slot below the front edge of the device.