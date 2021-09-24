Kindle Paperwhite Kids takes reading to new levels

It has just been days that Amazon launched its all-new 11th gen Kindle Paperwhite series. That comprised of the standard Kindle Paperwhite and the more up-market Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The range also included the Kindle Paperwhite Kids which is interesting considering that this is the first time that Amazon has chosen to launch a Paperwhite model dedicated to kids. Previously, we have seen kid-specific Kindle devices launched though those were versions of the base Kindle e-readers.

However, the basic ethos remains the same, that is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is just the same as the base Kindle Paperwhite but with software levels enhancements added to make it kid-friendly. Otherwise, it’s the same 6.8-inch display this time with a resolution of 300 PPI. For comparison’s sake, the same on the Kindle Kids is 167 PPI. Also, the front light display comprises of 17 LEDs compared to just four to be seen on the Kindle Kids. There is adjustable warm light too that will let readers to continue reading in any lighting conditions, outdoors or indoors.

Another huge positive with the latest generation Kindle Paperwhite Kids is its IPx8 rating. Amazon claims this makes the new Paperwhite capable of withstanding accidental water ingress, something quite important for a kid-specific device. The e-reader otherwise comes with Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise which can be handy tools for kids to work on their English language skills. There is support for Open Dyslexic font as well which is preferred by many suffering from dyslexia.

The Paperwhite Kids also comes bundled with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which means access to more than a thousand eBooks or Audible audiobooks for kids. Amazon said the Kids+ subscription will renew automatically post the end of the free period, which means it’s going to charge a monthly $2.99 for Prime members while non-Prime members will have to fork out $4.99. Then there is the 2-year ‘worry-free guarantee’ as well that too would apply to the Paperwhite Kids.

Another nice feature with the new Kids e-reader is that it comes with a cover that would save the device from picking up stray scratches or minor damages. Here you have the choice of Black, Emerald Forest, or Robot Dreams Cover to go with the e-reader that comes in a Black shade. With the base Paperwhite or the Paperwhite Signature Edition, the cover has to be bought extra.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is priced at $160 and is currently on pre-order.