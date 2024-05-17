Bigme HiBreak E INK Phone Specs Revealed

A couple of weeks ago, Bigme teased their first smartphones with E INK screens. The promotional image was light on details, but we now know a few things about them. There will be four models with different hardware combinations, and the prices will be unveiled at the end of the month. It remains to be seen if they will be released and sold as usual or if there will be some crowdfunding campaign.

The Bigme Hibreak, a cutting-edge device, will feature a 5.84 E INK screen for all models. The black and white version will have two different specs. One will have an Octa-core MTK6765 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with Google Android 11. The second model will have a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which is an Arm Cortex-A55 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, this one will have Google Android 14, which will be the first E INK product with a more recent version of Android. The Diminsity processor spec page says it will support 5G, while the other version will have 4G.

The second Hibreak model will have a 5.84 E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display, which will likely be the most popular. These two models will have two different configurations. One will have an octa-core MTK6765 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with Google Android 11 open system, and MediaTek Dimensity 900 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with Android 14 open system. The Diminsity processor spec page says it will support 5G, while the other version will have 4G.

These phones will have Google Play and Google Play Services installed so that users can download millions of free and paid apps. Bigme has Google Play on all of their e-readers and e-notes that they sell.

