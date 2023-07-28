E INK is going to launch large-screen Kaleido 3 Outdoor tech in 2024

E INK announced Kaleido 3 Outdoor e-paper in April 2023. The company primarily uses this colour technology on 13-inch- to 15-inch screens outside. Adoption has been slow since it is very new. Sydney Australia is using it on traffic signs. E INK has disclosed to Good e-Reader that even larger screens are being developed and will be 75 and 85 inches. They plan to leverage this new e-paper for customers wanting large advertisement billboards.

E INK is very optimistic about the growth momentum of e-paper applications in advertisement billboards. It also wants to develop larger-size products. To achieve this, the company has introduced a series of new technologies. Among them, the Spectra 6 technology is suitable for in-store ads, indoor billboards, or replacing paper posters. It’s expected to officially enter mass production by the end of 2023 and begin shipping at around the same time or early 2024.

As with the Kaleido 3 Outdoor colour printing e-paper technology, it’s mainly designed for DOOH billboard applications. Medium-sized products are already available, while large-sized products will have to wait until 2024 since the production line for large-size products still needs time to be constructed.

Suppose you have never heard of Kaleido 3 Outdoor; it’s based on the colour screens of various e-readers and e-notes. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor is based on print-colour e-paper technology and utilizes an RGB colour filter array on black and white electronic paper film to create a warm and colourful display, offering 4,096 colours. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor offers vivid colour image information and clear text, providing a comfortable and non-irritating colour digital content viewing experience with a visual impact close to that of colour-printed paper signage. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor’s operating temperature range is between -15°C to 65°C, allowing it to operate in extremely cold or hot areas without needing expensive, high-energy-consuming heating or cooling devices, reducing additional power consumption.

Many European countries are facing an energy crisis, and new regulations have been implemented to limit the operating hours of digital signage. However, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor uses very little power and can even run on renewable energy from solar panels without relying on electricity from the grid. That means it can replace energy-hungry digital signage and conform to the new restrictions. When used for outdoor information displays, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor colour e-paper allows quick and easy information updates. It’s much more functional and environmentally friendly than traditional paper posters and display boards.

