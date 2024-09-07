TCL 50 NxtPaper 5G Phones With Special Max Ink Mode Offers Paper-Like Feel

TCL launched two new smartphones at IFA 2024 that form part of its NxtPaper series. As CNet reported, the highlight of the new TCL 50 NxtPaper 5G and the Pro version is the special physical button placed on the side. When pressed, you get to choose between Normal, Color Paper, and Max Ink modes. Of these, the Max Ink mode is the most interesting. Once this mode comes into effect, the display gets adjusted automatically to allow for the least of glare. This allows for a paper-like feel for the display which is more akin to what you have with e-readers such as the Kindle.

To further accentuate the feel, the notifications too get curbed to ensure you have a completely distraction-free reading experience. The battery life too gets extended in the Max Ink Mode, with the company claiming a week of reading time or 26 days of standby time once the mode is activated. This way, you have a phone with all the goodness of LCD display with the same also doubling up as an e-reader if you so want.

Coming to specs, both essentially are the same save for a few software and hardware enhancements for the Pro version. Both come with a 2.5D curved 6.8-inch NxtPaper display having Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz max refresh rate. Under the hood lies an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset along with 8 gigs of memory. The base model comes with 256 GB of storage while on the Pro version, you have 512 GB of storage. You can enhance the storage further via SD cards on both models.

Power comes from a 5,010 mAh battery with 33W charging support. However, only the Pro model comes bundled with the charging brick. For optics, there is the triple camera setup on the rear comprising of a 108 MP primary lens, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens on both models. The Pro model however comes with a 32 MP front shooter while the base model features an 8 MP selfie cam. Both phones run Android 14 with the company promising two years of OS upgrades with support till 2029.

A nice thing about the new TCL 50 and the 50 Pro is that both support T-Pen stylus. The phones otherwise come in exciting shades of Gray, Blue, White, Pink, and Gold. Unfortunately, none of the models are slated for launch in the US as of now. It is going to be available in the EU though where it is priced €229 and €299 for the 50 and 50 Pro respectively. The 50 Pro is also going to be available in the Latin American region as well.