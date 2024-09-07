Onyx Boox T10C e-Note With Kaleido 3 Display Launched

As expected, the Onyx Boox T10C E Ink office notebook device has been launched, ITHome reported. The e-note comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color e-paper display with a microcrystalline etched glass cover. It also offers front light support with warm and cold light controls for efficient reading in any ambient lighting condition.

Among the other highlights of the display which significantly adds to the viewing experience is the company’s own self-developed BSR-Color technology. There is also the color adjustment technology 2.0, BSR-Motion + high frame fast refresh technology, and the BSR-Clear + afterimage self-clearing technology, all of which ensure a fast and clean display each time. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified and has zero flicker, all of which makes the e-note extremely eye-friendly.

Under the hood lies a 2.4GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor that is coupled with a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Keeping the device alive is a 3700 mAh battery which should last a week or two easily though that depends entirely on the sort of usage the tablet is put to. It runs Android 12 open system which means you can install any third-party app that you wish. The accompanying electromagnetic stylus comes with a built-in eraser and offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Among the other features the T10C e-note comes with include a highly sensitive microphone and a high-quality speaker. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G wireless internet connectivity. Then there is also the Type-C port for wired connectivity as well as recharging the battery. Sensors onboard include a Gravity Sensor that will change the display orientation depending on how you are holding the device.

Coming to its price, the T10C e-note comes for 3,499 yuan (493 USD) for the tablet alone. It goes up to 3,687 yuan (520 USD) when bundled with the magnetic case and will cost 3,736 (527 USD) with the electromagnetic stylus included. It is important to note, this is a domestic Chinese exclusive and will not be launched internationally.