TCL NxtPaper 14 With 14-inch NxtPaper 3.0 e-Paper Display Launched at IFA 2024

Apart from the TCL 50 NxtPaper 5G and a Pro variant of the smartphones, the Chinese company also introduced a tablet at IFA 2024 featuring the same NxtPaper display having paper-like display qualities. It is the NxtPaper 14 and it comes with a rather expansive 14.3-inch Nxtpaper 3.0 display. One of the best things about the NxtPaper display is that it offers all the goodness of a regular LCD display panel with none of the glare associated with it.

So, what you have is a display that is soft and soothing on your eyes while still having a high refresh rate and full-color support, both being among the biggest disadvantages of E Ink displays. The NxtPaper 3.0 offers a 60Hz refresh rate and max brightness of 400 nits. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels and filters blue light by up to 61 percent.

Behind the display lies a MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. That should be enough for most practical purposes but you can’t have more as there is no microSD card slot available. There is no SIM card support available either and you can get online via Wi-Fi. Besides, the tablet also supports Bluetooth 5.0 while there also is a USB Type C port for wired connectivity as well as for charging the battery.

The tablet comes with a huge 10,000 mAh battery which is backed by a 33W fast charging support. TCL said the tablet can last several days on a single charge and takes around 2 hours to get completely recharged. As it is, NxtPaper 3.0 is known to be very energy efficient compared to its predecessor, even more so when compared with traditional LCD display.

Other features of the NxtPaper 14 tablet include a quad-speaker arrangement as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 14 right out of the box. It supports stylus operation which can be used for making notes or drawing and sketching right on the display itself. It features an 8 MP rear snapper along with a pair of cams – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the front.

Coming to its price and availability, the NxtPaper 14 is set to be launched in Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, and Africa where it is going to cost 400 Euros. That comes to around 443.7 USD. The tablet however is not going to be launched in the US, at least not at the moment.