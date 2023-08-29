TCL announces Nxtpaper 40 smartphones

TCL is getting very bullish about Nxtpaper 2.0 technology since it is a fully functional Android tablet with eye-care both on a hardware and software level. The first generation Nxtpaper is coming to a smartphone near you, with the advent of the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G become the world’s first and only smartphone devices to offer a revolutionary full colour paper-like visual experience. They will be available for purchase in the EU by the end of September, and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER will be €199, and the price for TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G is €249. Both phones have the potential to be available in North America later this year at a similar price.

Engineered with a focus on entertainment and creativity without compromising eye comfort, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone comes with a 6.78” FHD+ NXTPAPER display, dual speakers, and 3D boom sound powered by DTS for an immersive audio-visual experience. The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera to capture striking detail and unique expressions with a single click. The versatile 50MP rear triple camera system, complete with a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, effortlessly allows users to take landscapes, portraits, and intricate details with crystal-clear clarity.

Whether jotting notes, sketching, or checking off that “to-do” list, the fantastic paper-like display experience becomes even more authentic and effortless when combined with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER’s compatible T-pen. A sleek 7.89mm design and a stylish 2D back cover make the device comfortable. It boasts 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion, the largest class in this smartphone price category, enabling users to multitask applications, and improving productivity swiftly.

Specs

The TCL Nxtpaper 40 and 40 5G are very similar in specs. The 40 has a 6.78 Nxtpaper display with a resolution of 1080 by 2460 and has 450 nits of brightness; the 5G has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720×1612 and 500 nits of brightness. The screens have a capacitive touchscreen and are compatible with the T-Pen for jotting down notes, making to-do lists or editing PDF documents. It has a matte screen protector installed at the factory, cutting down on glare from the sun and overhead lighting. The 5G phone has something called Nxtpaper Turbo technology, but there are no details on what exactly this is.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHZ octa-core processor, a Mali 562 GPU. The 40 5G model has 6GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and an SD capable of an additional 1TB. The 40 has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an SD capable of 2TB of extra storage: Bluetooth 5.1, WIFI, LTE/5G, G-Sensor and accelerometer. The rear camera is 50MP; the front is 32MP. It is powered by a 5100 mAh battery.

Android 13 is preinstalled, and TCL has promised to push out Android 14 when it is ready. Google Play and Google Play Services are installed. This phone has the same tech as the TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro instead of Nxtpaper 11. This provides a faster user experience while still being easy on the eyes. They have e-reading mode, which will make the background grey and offer better contrast with black text. This is useful for browsing the web or reading ebooks, manga or webtoons.

