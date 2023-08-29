Google’s First ‘Book-Style’ Foldable Phone Launched with an Immersive Ebook Experience

Image credit: cnet

After years of rumours, Google has finally launched its first foldable phone – The Pixel Fold – at Google I/O 2023. The phone goes head-to-head with Samsung’s flagship foldable phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Google commemorated the launch by releasing an immersive crime ebook. The tech giant partnered with Ajay Chowdhury, who is the best-selling author, for the ebook titled The Invitation. The ebook is “immersive” because it will make users of the phone solve clues and break codes. It also features eerie email pop-ups.

“The commute has become a precious space post-pandemic – with many using their time to consume their favourite multi-media content. With the huge immersive display when opened, the Pixel Fold makes watching and reading even more pleasurable.”

– Andrea Zvinakis, Android product manager.

Google’s book-style folding phone features a regular smartphone-like screen but tablet-like features. With an impressive notebook-like design, the foldable phone is indeed an ideal pick for those who are looking to buy tablets for ebook reading.

Key Specs of Google Pixel Fold

Display: 7.6″ 2208×1840 120Hz OLED primary display, 5.8″ 2092×1080 120Hz OLED cover display

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: 4821mAh

Operating System: Android 13

Front camera: 8MP inner selfie camera, 9.5MP outer selfie camera

Rear cameras: 48MP main sensor, 10.8MP 5x optical camera

Connectivity: 5G (inc mmWave), Bluetooth 5.2, WI-Fi 6E, NFC, ultra-wideband

Colors: Black, white

Dimensions: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm unfolded

The Google Pixel Fold unfolds into a tablet-like 7.6-inch screen, which is great for watching movies and reading books without straining your eyes excessively. The screen comes with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The multi-alloy steel hinge provides fluid friction across the 180° range of motion, making it possible to use this foldable phone in different Tabletop positions.

You can buy the phone via https://store.google.com/