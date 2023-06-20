Unboxing the Hisense A6L dual-screen E INK/LCD Smartphone



Hisense has been selling the A6L dual-screen smartphone since 2019, and for some reason, we never actually reviewed it. This is all going to change with our first look at the device. The HiSense dual-display smartphone runs Vision 7 UI based on Android 9 OS out of the box; it does support the sideloading of apps or alternative app markets but does not support Google Play.

The HiSense A6L is a dual-screen E INK smartphone with a 6.53-inch LCD on the front with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 with 395 PPI. There is also a screen on the back that is 5.84 inches and utilizes an E-Ink Carta HD display. The resolution on the e-paper panel is 1440×720 with 287 PPI. The phone is piano black, and the screen is flush with the bezel.

There is a front-lit display to read in the dark. Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with up to 2.2GHz burst frequency, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128 GB of expandable storage. You can enhance the internal storage further via the MicroSD card, up to 256GB. The phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It also has 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, GPS, Bluetooth and WI-Fi.

The dual rear camera takes pictures with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel camera lens. On the front, the 20-megapixel camera is used to take selfies, use the A6L for video calling or securely unlock the dual-screen smartphone with your face.

This phone provides the best of both worlds. You get a phone supporting many USA carriers, such as AT&T and Rogers in Canada. You can use the phone typically with a full colour, high-resolution display to watch movies, listen to music and play around with apps. When you feel like reading a book, switch it around and read a novel on the E INK display. Anything you have installed on the phone will be viewable on both the LCD and E INK screen.



