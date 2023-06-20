Kindle Oasis is Turning 4 in July. What’s Next?

Amazon released Kindle Oasis in 2016, while its latest iteration – Kindle Oasis 3 – was launched on July 24, 2019. So, the e-reader will celebrate its four years of existence next year.

Kindle Oasis is hailed as one of the best Kindles with premium features, thus delivering a wonderful reading experience. It has a large screen and e-paper display, warmth settings and automatic brightness settings. The display is 7 inches diagonally, making it larger than 6-inch screens in other Kindle e-readers. The high-quality display with 300 pixels per inch (PPI) makes the content look and read well.

Take a quick look at the timeline of Kindle Oasis:

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2016)

Amazon announced the first iteration of Kindle Oasis in April 2016. The new design was much lighter and thinner than previous Kindles, making it a one-handed reading device. The device offered better front lighting and featured a 6-inch E Ink display with 300ppi. The battery could last for up to about nine weeks, making Kindle Oasis the longest-lasting Kindle at that time.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 2 (2017)

In October 2017, Amazon announced the new Kindle Oasis 2 with a larger screen size of up to 7 inches and IPX8 waterproofing. The new version also supported Audible books, adaptive front lighting, and 8GB or 32GB memory options. Also, the 2017 Kindle Oasis was cheaper than the previous model.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 3 (2019)

The Kindle Oasis was last updated in 2019. The latest model carries all the updates of the 2017 model and improved front lighting and color temperature adjustment.

Will there be Amazon Kindle Oasis 4? Honestly, it doesn’t look like that. Undoubtedly Kindle Oasis has some unique features like a premium aluminum build and 4G/LTE internet access at checkout. But the latest models like Kindle Paperwhite Signature and Kindle Scribe have more interesting features that are enough to intrigue modern readers. So, chances are Amazon may discontinue the Kindle Oasis.

