Fossil bids adieu to smartwatch realm, Gen 6 Hybrid marks end of an era

In a strategic shift, Fossil Group has officially announced its departure from the smartwatch category, The Verge reported. This makes the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid with integrated E Ink display the final chapter in its nine-year venture into smartwatches. The company entered the smartwatch market in 2015 with the Wear OS-powered Fossil Q Founder, marking its foray into the evolving landscape of wearable technology. The Gen 6 Hybrid was launched in 2022.

Jeff Boyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Fossil attributed the exit to a strategic redirection of resources. Boyer noted the significant evolution within the smartwatch domain and expressed the company’s commitment to focusing on core strengths and segments that present robust growth opportunities. Fossil however assured users it will continue to support existing smartwatches running on Google’s Wear OS for the “next few years.”

“Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names,” Boyer said.

Rumors of Fossil’s exit gained momentum last month when a Reddit user shared insights after conversing with a retail store manager affiliated with the company. The manager disclosed that Fossil had no plans to introduce a Gen 7 smartwatch. Subsequently, the company’s non-participation in CES 2024 further fueled speculations of its departure from the smartwatch segment.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition which marks the culmination of Fossil’s smartwatch legacy boasts a circular grayscale E-Ink display, similar to what you have on a Kindle. This also ensures an impressive battery life of over two weeks. The display seamlessly integrates with physical watch arms that you will find on conventional watches, thereby embodying the hybrid essence of the device.

The Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition incorporates essential health features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, a step counter, and various workout modes. Connectivity is facilitated through Bluetooth v5.0 while making up the core of the smartwatch is the Fossil Q Intel Atom processor. Notably, it supports Amazon Alexa, adding voice-activated convenience to its array of functionalities.

As Fossil exits the smartwatch arena, the Gen 6 Hybrid stands as a testament to the company’s innovation and contribution to wearable technology over the past nine years.