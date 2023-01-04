Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition features E Ink display

The Fossil Gen 6 series of smartwatches have a new member in the form of the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. As AndroidPolice reported, the primary difference from the Gen 6 Wellness edition is that there is an E Ink display watch-face this time, with the other difference being that it does not run the Wear OS. Also, it being a hybrid device, there also exist two physical hands which act to tell the time though you can also have it in digital format in the inner circular E Ink watch face.

Also, gone are the circular widgets that were the norm with the Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch that we have had before. Nonetheless, you will have a hoard of information shown on the E Ink watch face. Apart from the usual time and date information, the E Ink display will also show weather info and battery meter along with fitness information such as the heart rate, step counter, blood oxygen levels, calories burnt, and sleep health. All of the biometric information is also shared with the Fossil Wellness app which shows a whole lot of information pertaining to your health as well as the smartwatch.

It otherwise is a 1.1-inch e-ink display having 170p resolution that the hybrid smartwatch comes with, all of which is encased within a stainless steel body. It comes with three physical buttons one of which is the ‘Home’ button while the other two are for various other functions. The smartwatch is also rated to have water resistance at up to 3ATM. It comes with an integrated microphone and supports the Alexa digital assistant as well. Fossil has specifically mentioned the smartwatch to be capable of accepting calls. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity too, besides having a haptic motor for feedback.

Battery life at two weeks however isn’t anything to be too excited of. The good thing here is that it can acquire 80 percent charge in an hour of being exposed to the magnetic charging cable that it comes with. The smartwatch measures 11.4mm in thickness and 44mm in diameter. The strap which has to be procured separately measures 20mm.

As for its price, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness smartwatch can be yours for $229 with the straps coming for an additional $30. Availability starts January 5, 2023. It comes in Black, Silver, or Bronze color options with black, navy blue, and pale pink colored bands respectively. Apart from these, other colors option with the band includes red, maroon, gray, white, and purple plus.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.