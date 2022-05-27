Good e-Reader Android App Store has been Redesigned

Good e-Reader has been running an online Android App Store since 2011. We launched it because many e-readers, smartphone and E INK devices ran Android and most did not have any app store that was preinstalled. In 2012 we launched an Android App, that was available to download and features over 100,000 apps that users can install at a click of a button. Over the next ten years, nothing has changed. Onyx, Dasung, Bigme and Boyue are the only four companies that have Google Play on their lineup of devices and the vast majority have no app store, or one that is 100% populated by Chinese apps. In this spirit, we have redesigned and rebuilt our Android App Store to make it compatible with modern E INK phones, tablets, e-readers and e-notes.

Many modern e-paper products are running a higher version of Android and have great hardware specs. Quadcore processors, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are in ample supply and many flagship versions run even more powerful hardware. The vast majority of these devices have all sorts of speed modes that users can employ to get added performance, such as A2 mode. Most modern e-notes and e-readers have Android 9-10-11-12 and higher versions have added security and features.

Good e-Reader has redesigned the user interface with modern design sensibilities. Primarily, we take cues from Googles own material design standards. We have also changed the graphics for the splash screen, download button and review buttons. We have also added official SDK support for every version of Android that is currently available and officially support up to Android 13. Sure, higher versions of Android are fine, but what if people are using outdated hardware? We support the minimum of Android 6, so basically anyone can use the store.

Here is some of the things you can do with the store. Any app you install from it, will always be automatically updated. You will also receive notifications on the task bar, letting you know. There is a login system, so you can track your downloads and they will always be stored to the cloud. Leave a review or read reviews of other users. We have over 450,000 reviews in our system. Of course, we put a highly curated effort into ensuring all of our apps are high quality, we would rather have less apps than a thousands of clones of popular ones. We put a special priority on e-reading, comics, magazines, newspaper and manga apps. You can also use the app store on large screen devices with high PPI.

