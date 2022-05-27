Itochu launches Alteric Note e-note device for business users in Japan

E Ink and ITOCHU Corporation from Japan had announced entering into a collaboration last December to develop an e-note device. The collaboration has now yielded the Alteric Note device which Itochu Corporations said is aimed for use by the business community in Japan. The e-note device is going to be sold in Japan by Conexio which happens to be one of Itochu’s group companies.

The e-note device comes with a 13.3-inch E Ink display which is about the same size as an A4-sized paper. The display has a resolution of 206 dpi. It comes with 32 GB of storage of which it is only 20 GB that will be available to the user. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC while there also is a USB 2.0 and Type-C port onboard the device as well. The stylus offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Sensors onboard include auto tilt detection, EMR sensor, and a capacitive sensor.

With the Alteric Note device, the aim is to reach a carbon neutral state as the e-note is being projected as a substitute for paper for general office work. This has also been one of Itochu’s corporate strategies to conduct their business under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) mandates. E Ink’s e-paper technology makes a perfect fit to such requirements considering the extremely low power requirements of the E Ink displays while offering a feel that closely mimics that of paper. For the record, the Alteric Note comes with a 2,000mAh battery which should last about a week’s usage comfortably.

Further, at 368 grams, the e-note device is also extremely lightweight, which makes it easy to carry to and around the office. The reflective nature ensures users have the least strain on the eyes even after prolonged use. As it is, E Ink has already been awarded ‘Paper-Like Certification’ from TÜV Rheinland which points to its eye friendly qualities. Whether be it writing notes, making a sketch, or whatever, the e-notes with their accompanying stylus make for the perfect replacement for paper.

“We are excited for this first eNote device launched with ITOCHU,” stated Naoki Sumita, President, E Ink Japan. “Japanese businesses are looking to increase their efficiencies, and reduce waste, and this product can help them do both. We look forward to new products with ITOCHU in the coming years.”

“We are delighted to announce ALTERIC NOTE as the first collaboration product with E Ink,” mentioned Hiroshi Kajiwara, COO, ICT Division, ITOCHU, “ITOCHU and Conexio will each distribute the device through their respective network to meet the customer needs of digital transformation through ALTERIC NOTE.”