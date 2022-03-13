Google is now rolling out the redesigned Play Books widget

Late last year, Google announced a slew of new features for Android during the holidays. There were many exciting announcements, including new widgets for Google Photos, an organizational system called Family Bell, added functionality to Android Auto, and so much more. One of the announcements that did not get as much spotlight back then was the new Google Play Books widget. Although this widget has been around for many years, Google launched a redesigned version with the December 2021 announcements.

The newly revamped Google Play Books widget is now rolling out to all compatible devices. This includes Pixel devices as well as other smartphones. If you would like to check whether your phone has gotten the update or not, make sure your device is running version 5.21.3 Google Play Books. If not, look for this update on the Google Play Store.

You can add the Google Play Books widget by pressing and holding your home screen. It should be available under the widgets menu as long as version 5.21.3 of the app is installed. The widget shows both your ebooks and your audiobooks. It can be adjusted to fit your screen and can be resized to dimensions such as 2×2, 3×2, and more.

Android 12 is spectacular, but it is even more fun and customizable with Material You. Unfortunately, only select devices have gotten (or are slated to receive) Material You apart from Google Pixel phones. This includes popular models from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others. Why mention this now? Well, as reported by 9to5Google, the Google Play Books app itself does not incorporate Material You’s design just yet.