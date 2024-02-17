Google unveils Android 15 developer preview with greater focus on privacy

Here is an exciting piece of news for Android enthusiasts. Google has unveiled the first developer preview of Android 15, offering developers an exclusive glimpse into the future of the mobile operating system, Android Central reported. While details about consumer-facing features are scarce, Google’s emphasis on privacy and security is all too apparent in this preview. The tech giant is doubling down on user privacy by introducing the latest version of Privacy Sandbox, aimed at enhancing privacy and refining personalized ad experiences for mobile apps.

Furthermore, Google is empowering creators with new tools to unleash their creativity on Android. Enhanced camera capabilities are on the horizon, with new extensions providing greater control over camera hardware and algorithms. All of that should allow for enhanced low-light performance along with advanced flash settings, promising sharper and more vibrant photos than ever.

Further, Google’s ambitions for Android 15 don’t seem to end there. The company is also fine-tuning the operating system to leverage hardware features like powerful GPUs and AI processing, ensuring high-quality app experiences for users. Updates to the Android Dynamic Performance Framework enable developers to optimize thermal, CPU, and GPU tasks, resulting in smoother and more efficient app performance.

Android 15 also introduces Health Connect extensions and supports new data types in fitness and nutrition, echoing the features introduced in Android 14. Additionally, users can now enjoy partial screen sharing, a feature first introduced in Android 14 QPR2, allowing them to share or record specific app windows instead of the entire screen.

To get a taste of the Android 15 Developer Preview, developers can flash a system image onto compatible devices such as Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Alternatively, developers can utilize 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

Looking ahead, Google aims to achieve “platform stability” for Android 15 by June 2024, providing developers with ample time to refine their code before the public release of the next Android version. Stay tuned for more updates as Android 15 evolves towards its official launch.