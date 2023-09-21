Have You Tried Gboard’s ‘Proofread’ AI Feature?

Image credit: yahoo

Gboard, Google’s flagship keyboard, has started rolling out its brand-new Proofread feature for beta version on Android. Launched in Gboard version 13.4, the feature shows up in the toolbar of the keyboard of Android users.

Tap “Proofread”; it will process your text and make suggestions for fixing spelling or grammar errors. Meanwhile, you’ll see the “Fix it” button with the suggestion, which you can click to fix the error automatically. So, you can check the text for grammar and spelling mistakes powered by generative AI.

Today, mobile keywords have evolved from mere typing tools to smart buddies that can predict, suggest, and rectify whatever you type. The Gboard is a testament to this innovation. With the ‘Proofread’ AI feature, it may mark the next step in this journey.

Last month, it was reported that Gboard may release some generative AI features. It was spotted by @AssembleDebug on X (former Twitter) that Google is working on some features for the latest Gboard beta 13.3. The Proofread with Gboard is the most interesting one. Now, the feature is rolled out in the latest beta version of Gboard V13.4, enabling the Proofread option for some users.

Now, how this feature works? Your typed text is sent to Google for processing. Interestingly, Google brings this processing onboard without offloading it to its servers.

In addition to the Proofread feature, Gboard is working around other AI features that may roll out over time. For example, another anticipated feature could help users rephrase their messages in different tones, ranging from friendly to professional. In addition, one more anticipated feature is Conversation Starters. The tool may help users initiate conversations by offering topics appropriate for situations. This tool will benefit those who are apprehensive about starting a conversation. It will also make day-to-day conversations more intriguing.