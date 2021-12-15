New Google app will enable Android games to run natively on Windows devices

Windows PC users will soon be able to play Android games on their devices, The Verge reported. This is being made possible thanks to a new Google Play Games app currently being developed which will make it possible for Android games to be played on the Windows platform. What is significant with the development is that the app is being developed entirely by Google and not in a partnership with Microsoft.

Google also said they have focused on continuity when developing the apps, which means games played on one device can be continued from that point onwards on another device. So, players will be able to seamlessly switch between different devices which can be a Windows tablet, laptop, desktop, or Chromebook as well. Interestingly, Microsoft has a partnership with Amazon that enables Windows users to natively run apps from the Amazon Appstore apps on their Windows devices.

Microsoft too has been testing Android apps on Windows 11 devices using what has been described as a Windows Subsystem for Android. This made it possible to run Android apps from different sources in a Windows environment. The upcoming Google app too will have native support and does not involve merely streaming the game from the cloud. The app is going to be compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms.

As for the availability of the app, Google said that isn’t going to happen before 2022 though the company refused to be more specific on this. Prior to that, Google teased the app during The Game Award. Google however isn’t revealing what technology they are using to bring Android game apps to Windows devices. No one should be bothered too as long as they are getting to run the Android games on their Windows devices.